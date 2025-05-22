Hania Aamir’s heartwarming meeting with viral police officer Shabana goes viral

A recent video of popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir meeting viral Sindh police officer Shabana Jelani has taken the internet by storm. The touching clip, shared on social media, shows Hania warmly hugging Shabana and asking if she is the same officer who went viral online.

In the video, Hania can be seen smiling and embracing Shabana with joy, saying, “Are you the viral Shabana?” When Shabana confirms her identity, Hania immediately hugs her again. The heartfelt interaction quickly gained attention and praise across social media platforms.

Shabana Jelani became famous earlier this year when she was assigned to protect American citizen Oneja Andrew Robinson. Oneja had traveled from the United States to Karachi for love and made headlines across both countries. Shabana’s kind and professional behavior won hearts, and her moments with Oneja went viral.

Oneja, who stayed in Pakistan for about four months, shared several videos praising Shabana’s support and calling her a beloved team member. Her videos, spoken in her unique English accent, often featured heartfelt messages for the officer. She continued to express love and gratitude toward Shabana even after returning to the U.S.

After Oneja’s departure in late February and reappearance in the U.S. in early April, she continued to mention Shabana in interviews and videos. This extended spotlight brought even more attention to the humble officer, turning her into a viral sensation in Pakistan and beyond.

Now, Hania Aamir’s meeting with Shabana has reignited interest in the officer’s story. Fans have praised the actress for recognizing and appreciating Shabana’s service. The moment served as a powerful reminder of how simple acts of kindness and recognition can go a long way in celebrating everyday heroes.