China highlights success of J-10C fighter jets in new documentary after Pakistan’s air superiority

ISLAMABAD – China’s state-run television recently aired a documentary showcasing the success of its J-10C fighter jets, following Pakistan’s effective use of these jets in its recent skirmishes with India. The documentary, broadcast by CCTV, highlighted the role of the J-10C in the Pakistan-India conflict, during which Pakistan successfully downed Indian fighter jets, including the downing of three Rafale jets on May 7, 2025.

The documentary praised the capabilities of the J-10C, also known as the export version J-10CE, which was used by Pakistan’s Air Force in a dogfight with the Indian Air Force. According to the report, the J-10C achieved its first-ever combat success, having shot down foreign aircraft during the ongoing tension between the two nations.

The J-10C, a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter jet, is equipped with advanced technologies like AESA radar, low radar cross-section, state-of-the-art avionics, and the long-range PL-15 missiles. Originally inducted into China’s air force in 2003, the most recent version was exported to Pakistan.

This development has been particularly important as Pakistan’s military is bolstering its defense capabilities with high-tech equipment from China, including both the J-10C aircraft and the PL-15 missiles.

The documentary also sheds light on the long history behind the J-10’s development, which began in the 1980s when China realized that its aircraft were falling behind in comparison to American and Soviet technologies. The first model of the J-10 was completed in 1997 and was hailed as a “miracle” in air defense history by Chinese experts.

China, currently Pakistan’s largest defense partner, has been the primary supplier of weapons to Pakistan, providing 81% of the country’s defense imports between 2020 and 2024. Pakistan continues to benefit from China’s advanced weaponry, with the J-10C aircraft and PL-15 missiles playing a crucial role in enhancing its defense capabilities.

The J-10C is currently being showcased at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition in Malaysia, where it has garnered international attention for its technological and combat prowess.