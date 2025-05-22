Deadly floods hit Australia’s new south wales, thousands evacuated

Severe flooding in New South Wales (NSW), Australia, has resulted in three fatalities and left one person missing. The flooding, described by Premier Chris Minns as the worst some communities have experienced in a lifetime, has been driven by three days of intense rain hitting the mid-north coast and Hunter regions. Rivers and creeks have recorded levels not seen since 1920.

Over 50,000 residents have been advised to evacuate or risk isolation. Emergency services have conducted over 500 flood rescues, including winching people from rooftops, as floodwaters reach near-unprecedented levels. The Warragamba Dam is nearly at full capacity and may begin spilling soon, posing additional risk to Sydney and surrounding areas.

Approximately 2,500 crew members, including 2,200 State Emergency Service (SES) workers, are engaged in rescue and relief efforts using boats and helicopters. Major river systems such as the Manning and Nambucca are experiencing significant flooding. Around 15 evacuation centres are open, with many towns like Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour significantly affected.

The federal government has activated disaster recovery assistance for impacted areas, and authorities warn that despite a temporary relief in rainfall, river levels may continue to rise.

Residents are urged to avoid flooded areas and comply with evacuation orders. Telecommunications and essential services have also been disrupted. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary.

For emergency assistance, residents can contact the NSW SES at 132 500. In life-threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000).