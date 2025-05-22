Trump announces ‘big’ trade deals with Pakistan, India after ceasefire

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that his administration is working on major trade deals with both Pakistan and India following a successful ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. He made the statement during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Oval Office.

President Trump said the U.S. played a key role in calming tensions between Pakistan and India, which had been escalating dangerously in recent weeks. He emphasized that Washington’s efforts helped pave the way for peace talks and future economic cooperation.

“I spoke to Pakistan and India—about what both countries are doing. The tensions between them were escalating,” Trump said. “The people of Pakistan are wonderful, and their leaders are outstanding. Prime Minister Modi is a friend of mine in India,” he added.

According to Trump, trade was a major tool in bringing the two sides closer. “I think I settled it through trade,” he explained, noting that violent exchanges had grown worse until the ceasefire was reached. He believes stronger economic ties can lead to long-lasting peace in the region.

Moreover, Trump highlighted that the U.S. is not just focused on South Asia. He said he is also trying to find a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, underscoring his administration’s global peace-building efforts.

This announcement marks a significant shift in U.S. involvement in South Asian diplomacy and could signal a new era of economic partnerships between the three countries. The success of these trade talks could help stabilize the region and boost economic growth.