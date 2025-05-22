India Blocks Kishanganga Water Flow, Violates Indus Waters Treaty: Tensions Escalate

ATHMUQAM – In a serious violation of the Indus Waters Treaty, India has stopped the natural flow of water from the Kishanganga Dam into the Neelum River, raising concerns in Pakistan. Officials in Athmuqam reported that water pressure in the river has dropped by 40 percent at eight different locations, severely affecting the ecosystem and local communities.

According to the local police superintendent, the reduced flow is already impacting agriculture and water availability in the region. This action comes as part of India’s broader move to pressure Pakistan by disrupting its water supply from rivers designated for its use under the 1960 treaty.

Tensions have escalated further as India accelerates its work on a controversial project to link the Chenab River with the Beas and Ravi Rivers. Experts say this plan could drastically reduce the flow of water into Pakistan, especially if India expands the Ranbir Canal to divert up to 150 cubic meters of water per second—nearly four times its current capacity.

Meanwhile, China has fast-tracked the construction of Pakistan’s Mohmand Dam, a move seen as strategically important in light of India’s recent actions. Pakistan sees the dam as a key project to manage its water resources amid growing threats to its river flows from upstream.

Earlier, following a deadly incident in Indian-held Kashmir, India suspended its participation in the Indus Waters Treaty, accusing Pakistan of indirect involvement. In response, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered fast-tracked development of river projects that could reduce Pakistan’s water share.

The Pakistan Army has issued a stern warning, stating that any attempt by India to disrupt Pakistan’s water supply would trigger long-term consequences. Officials stressed that the Indus Waters Treaty is a binding international agreement, and its violation could push the region toward severe instability.