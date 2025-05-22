What happened on may 9 is no different from what India did: CM Maryam Nawaz

SARGODHA – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has compared the events of May 9, 2023, to the recent actions of India, stating that “there’s little difference between the two.” Her remarks came during an address to students in Sargodha, where she stressed the need to safeguard both the country’s institutions and young minds.

Speaking to students at an educational seminar, Maryam Nawaz drew a strong comparison between the violent attacks on military installations during the May 9 riots and India’s recent hostile actions, calling them both attacks on the nation’s integrity. She said, “You can disagree with a personality, but targeting your own army’s installations is an act no different from what the enemy has done.”

She further noted that the same Air Force jets burned by rioters on May 9 were the ones that took down five enemy fighter planes, underlining the critical role of the military in defending the country.

Taking aim at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Maryam accused the party of doing what Pakistan’s enemies could not achieve in decades, by inciting violence and targeting national defense infrastructure. She described this as a form of political extremism, urging students to resist being used as tools for chaos and destruction.

Concluding her speech, Maryam Nawaz advised the youth to protect their minds from “political viruses” and never take a step against their own country. “Be the iron wall for your homeland,” she said, calling on young Pakistanis to rise above political divisions and stand united for the country’s future.