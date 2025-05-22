Pakistan vows to end terrorism once and for all after Khuzdar school attack

QUETTA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, alongside the civil and military leadership, has reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to defeat terrorism and protect the country’s sovereignty. During a visit to Quetta on Wednesday, he said the entire nation stands united behind its security forces to end the menace of terrorism once and for all.

The visit came in the wake of a tragic terrorist attack in Khuzdar, where a school bus was targeted, leading to the deaths of three children and two teachers. Over 50 people were injured, including 39 schoolchildren, with at least eight critically wounded. Officials expressed deep sorrow and called the attack a cowardly and shameful act orchestrated by Indian-sponsored proxies.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and senior cabinet members met with the injured and their families. They condemned the targeting of children as an inhumane tactic aimed at destabilizing Pakistan. The leadership emphasized that such actions would not break the country’s resolve but instead strengthen national unity.

According to a briefing by Balochistan’s Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and the Quetta Corps Commander, these terrorist acts are part of a broader strategy by foreign actors, particularly India, to spread chaos in regions like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attackers, hiding behind ethnic pretenses, have been used as tools to wage proxy wars against Pakistan.

Furthermore, the leadership called on the international community to take notice of India’s involvement in these attacks. They stressed that using terrorism as a tool of state policy must be condemned globally. Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies have vowed to bring all those responsible to justice, without rest or delay.

The prime minister concluded by saying it is now time to show national resolve, just as Pakistan did during past aggression from India. He declared that the fight against foreign-backed terrorism would continue until every enemy of peace is defeated.