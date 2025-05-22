India orders another Pakistani diplomat to leave country

The Indian government declared another Pakistani official posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi ‘persona non grata’ for engaging in activities inconsistent with his official status.

A similar move was taken by the Indian government a week earlier, when it accused a Pakistani diplomat posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi of “activities not in keeping with his official status” and declared him ‘persona non grata’.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday from the Ministry of External Affairs India, Pakistani official has been given 24 hours to leave country.

A demarche was also delivered to the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission, strictly instructing him to ensure that “none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges and status in any manner.”

In response to India’s action a week earlier, Pakistan also declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad ‘persona non grata’ in a tit-for-tat move, directing the diplomat to leave the country within 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Indian official was found engaging in “activities incompatible with his privileged status,” prompting Pakistan’s decision.