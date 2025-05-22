PML-N passes resolution, condemning Indian aggression

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over parliamentary party meeting of PML-N which was held on Wednesday in which the following unanimous resolution was passed. The meeting strongly condemns Indian aggression and unjustified war launched against Pakistan, in which innocent children, women and ordinary citizens of Pakistan, mosques were martyred. The meeting pays tribute to all its martyrs, to the courage and patience of their families and salutes the Ghazis.

The meeting salutes its brave armed forces, which annihilated the enemy’s modern weapons and war mongering on May 6 and 7 and on May 10 during Operation ‘Bunyan-un-Marsus’. The meeting paid tribute to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and the officers, soldiers, and intelligence agencies of the Pakistan Army, whose military expertise and unparalleled spirit of defending the homeland have made Pakistan and twenty-four crore Pakistanis proud.

The meeting paid tribute to the leader of the PML-N, Nawaz Sharif, who guided the federal government at this critical and decisive stage of history and in the light of his valuable experience, made his valuable contribution to the defense of the dear homeland and the protection of national interests through maintaining continuous consultation with all the stakeholders. The meeting paid tribute to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who played a historic leadership role in saving the country from bankruptcy, bringing economic and political stability, and fulfilling the requirements of defending the homeland during the war imposed by India, and by maintaining excellent discipline and coordination between with political and military leadership and made Pakistan proud across the globe.

The meeting pays tribute to the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who took timely decisions on the public and administrative fronts. She enhanced the spirit of the nation along with increasing the morale of the armed forces with strong public support. She made the police, Rangers, district administration, hospitals and other institutions to remain standby and be prepared to cope up with any untoward incident.

Excellent arrangements were made for providing timely medical assistance to the people who became the victims of Indian aggression in different parts of Punjab. The meeting salutes the wisdom and leadership skills of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif during time of trial and tribulation. The meeting salutes the people of Pakistan who became a united entity in the hour of need and difficulty. The meeting appreciates all political parties who put aside their petty differences over national interest. It also pays tribute to the media which exposed the Indian false and fake news. Not only the whole world but the Indian people as well acknowledged the professional abilities of Pakistan’s media. The participants while strongly condemning the heinous attack by the terrorists on a school bus in Khuzdar and expresses heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the affected and bereaved families. The meeting prays for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for granting patience and fortitude to their families.

Separately, Maryam Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned the Khuzdar school bus attack, and offered condolences to the families of children and others martyred. She expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.