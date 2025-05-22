Two cops martyred in attack on Bannu police checkpoint

Two cops lost their lives as a result of an attack on a police checkpoint in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district on Wednesday, officials said. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed told the media, “Two policemen were martyred and one was injured in the attack. “Terrorists launched the attack using hand grenades late at night, causing some damage to the checkpost,” he said, adding that the assailants were not able to cause significant destruction due to the prompt action of the police. Some attackers fled after the attack, he said, adding that a search operation was underway. Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO), Sajjad Khan, said in a statement that “several terrorists were killed and injured as the police retaliated against the attack.” The attack occurred at the New Sabzi Mandi police checkpoint, in which advanced weaponry was used, he detailed. “The timely response by the police prevented a potentially major loss,” it added.