Gladiators beat United to qualify for PSL 10 final

Quetta Gladiators outclassed Islamabad United by 30 runs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 Qualifier to advance to the tournament’s final which will be played on May 23.

The United, however, remain in contention for PSL 10 final as they will take the winning team of the Eliminator 1 between arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings, scheduled to be played on Thursday.

Chasing a daunting 210-run target, the United were bowled out for 179 in 19.4 overs.

The United got off to a dismal start to the pursuit as he lost last match’s hero Alex Hales (zero) in the second over with just eight runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Rassie van der Dussen joined in-form Sahibzada Farhan for an anchoring 71-run partnership for the second until falling victim to Mohammad Wasim Jr in the ninth over.

The South African made 35 off 23 deliveries with the help of four fours and two sixes.

Farhan was then involved in a brief 22-run partnership for the third wicket with Salman Ali Agha until eventually falling victim to Usman Tariq in the 11th over.

He remained the top-scorer for the United with a 35-ball 52, laced with eight fours and a six.

His dismissal, however, sparked a middle-order collapse, which saw United lose three wickets in quick succession and consequently slip to 150/6 in 15.5 overs.

The United then suffered a decisive blow to their pursuit when Usman Tariq struck twice in the 18th over, dismissing set batter Salman Ali Agha and Naseem Shah (zero) in successive deliveries.

Agha scored 44 off 26 deliveries, hitting three fours and two sixes.

Experienced pacer Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Wasim Jr then swept away the United’s batting tail to lead the Gladiators to their first PSL final in six years.

Usman Tariq was the standout bowler for the Gladiators, taking three wickets for 32 runs in four overs, followed by Amir, Faheem and Wasim Jr bagged two each, while Abrar Ahmed made one scalp.

Opting to bat first, the Gladiators registered 209/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Gladiators got off to a shaky start to their innings as their skipper Saud Shakeel fell victim to Ben Dwarshuis in the second over with just 14 runs on the board.