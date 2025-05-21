China always supported Pakistan in safeguarding national sovereignty

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong Wednesday said that China has always supported Pakistan in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“China has always resolutely supported Pakistan in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, pursuing a development path suited to national conditions, combating terrorism with determination, and maintaining unity and stability to achieve development and prosperity,” the ambassador said while addressing a ceremony organized at Silkroad Culture Center in Islamabad to celebrate the 74th Anniversary of the Establishment of China-Pakistan Diplomatic Relations.

The ambassador said on May 21, 1951, China and Pakistan established the diplomatic relations, ushering in a new era in the millennia-old exchanges between the two peoples. “Over the past 74 years, under the care and guidance of successive generations of leaders, and nurtured by the peoples from both countries, China and Pakistan have forged an all-weather friendship, achieved comprehensive cooperation, and set a shining example for state-to-state relations,” he said.

The ambassador said over the past 74 years, China has adhered to the original aspiration of establishing diplomatic relations, supported each other unwaveringly. He said Pakistan has consistently adhered to the one-China principle, standing firmly with China on issues concerning our core interests. “When confronting challenges like earthquakes, floods, and pandemic, we have repeatedly written heartwarming stories of solidarity and mutual assistance. The unbreakable iron-clad friendship between China and Pakistan has withstood the test of global uncertainties, and witnessing new chapter in building an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future,” he added.

“Over the past 74 years, we have advocated the Silk Road Spirit and joined hands in pursuing common development. The Silkroad Culture Center where we stand today reminds us of the Silk Road Spirit, characterized by peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and benefit. The CPEC and BRI have fully reflected this spirit,” the ambassador said.

“China has been Pakistan’s largest trading partner for ten consecutive years, consistently serving as the largest source of imports, the second-largest export destination, and also the primary source of foreign investment,” the ambassador said. “After 12 years of development, CPEC has entered a new phase of “upgraded version”, making significant contributions to Pakistan’s economic and social development. Since the end of last year, the Gwadar New International Airport has commenced commercial operations; the Khunjerab Pass has achieved all-year round opening; the first batch of 1,000 Pakistani agricultural professionals are enjoy training in China; 278 sets of advanced agricultural machinery worth 30 million yuan in aid have been allocated to local people; and 50,000 health kits have been successfully distributed to the needed,” he added.

“We will promote the implementation of the eight major steps on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation in Pakistan, in line with Pakistan’s 5Es framework, to seize new priorities such as agricultural and industrial cooperation, create new highlights in mining and new energy sectors, foster growth points like B2B and cross-border e-commerce, implement more “small and beautiful” livelihood projects, and ensure that China-Pakistan cooperation delivers more tangible benefits to people of both countries.”

“At the new historical point, we will follow the strategic direction charted by President Xi Jinping and Pakistani leaders, stand shoulder to shoulder with our friends, commit to accelerating the building of an even closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era, and jointly create a brighter future for China-Pakistan relations,” the ambassador said. “May the friendship between China and Pakistan last forever. May our two nations thrive in prosperity and flourishing. May H.E. Mr. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan and all distinguished guests enjoy happiness, health, and well-being.”