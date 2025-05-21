Pakistan Railways to operate five special trains on occasion of Eidul Adha

Pakistan Railways has announced the operation of five special trains on the occasion of Eidul Adha 2025 to facilitate passengers traveling to various cities. According to the railway spokesperson, the special Eidul Fitr trains will run between June 2 and 4 from multiple stations across the Pakistan. The schedule released by PR stated that the first special train will depart from Karachi Cantt to Lahore at 1:00 PM on June 2. The second train will depart from Quetta for Peshawar Cantt at 10:00 AM on June 3. The third train will leave Lahore for Karachi Cantt at 5:00 PM on June 3. The fourth train will depart from Karachi City for Rawalpindi at 8:00 PM on June 3. The fifth special train will depart from Karachi Cantt for Lahore at 8:00 PM on June 4. The spokesperson added that coaches for the first, second, and fourth trains will be arranged from carriage workshops, while the third and fifth trains will utilize existing rakes already prepared for Eid special services.