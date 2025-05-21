Faysal Bank hosts remittance awareness event in Daska

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of Pakistan’s leading Islamic banks, in continuation of its efforts to drive awareness around the benefits of official remittance channels and bolster Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, recently held an event in Daska under its Faysal Islami Remittance Agahi Programme. The initiative aims to educate the public on the importance of using regulated channels for receiving remittances from abroad.

The event was attended by Ms. Yaquta Marvi, Head of Business Development Remittances at Faysal Bank, along with other senior representatives. It also saw strong participation from local residents, many of whom rely on remittances from family members working overseas. Attendees were briefed on how legal remittance avenues not only ensure faster and safer transactions but also play a critical role in strengthening Pakistan’s economy and shielding it from the adverse effects of informal cash flows. The session also highlighted government-backed incentives which encourage formal remittance inflows. The Faysal Islami Agahi Programme is part of the Bank’s broader financial inclusion agenda, designed to bring underserved populations into the fold of the formal economy.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO of Faysal Bank, said, “With Pakistan’s annual remittance figures for FY-2025 expected cross the $37 billion mark, we believe that sustained public education campaigns like these are essential to shifting public behavior. Our Faysal Islami Remittance Agahi Programme underscores a dedication to ensuring the safety of funds for overseas Pakistanis and their families, while also supporting the broader economy. Through this initiative, we aim to make remittance services more accessible to those who need them.”

The Faysal Islami Remittance Agahi Programme is part of the Bank’s wider efforts to promote financial literacy and inclusion through its Tez Tareen Remittance service, available across Pakistan.