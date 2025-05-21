Cowardly Carnage

The brutal attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan, that martyred five people including three innocent children, shows how terrorism continues to target the most vulnerable in Pakistan. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) blamed India and its proxies for carrying out this horrific act.

The proxies active in Balochistan have history of having established connections and financing from India. According to ISPR, this attack is part of a broader plan by India to create instability in Pakistan after failing in direct military confrontations.

What is more tragic is that schoolchildren, who represent hope and the future, have been made victims of this violence. A bus carrying students was bombed near Khuzdar’s Zero Point, leading to the deaths and injuries of many. Authorities believe it was a suicide attack. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir immediately travelled to Quetta to monitor the situation. The prime minister called it a cowardly attack and assured the nation that those responsible would be punished. President Asif Ali Zardari, ministers, and the Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti all strongly condemned the attack, calling it an inhumane crime backed by India.

Bugti even said that they had prior intelligence about Indian plans but did not expect schoolchildren to be the target. He added that 42 children were injured.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also condemned the attack and demanded that the state do more to protect its people. It stressed the importance of strengthening law and order through civilian institutions instead of just using force.

This heartbreaking incident is not just a matter of national security it is a test of our humanity. No political goal can justify the killing of children. The attack shows the urgent need to address Balochistan’s long-standing grievances while ensuring justice through strong legal action. The state must act wisely and quickly, both to punish those behind this and to prevent such horror from happening again. *