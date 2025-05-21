Nuclear Neighbours

India and Pakistan are once again facing rising tensions and this time with nuclear threats casting a dark shadow over the region.

Former foreign minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has rightly warned that if a nuclear war breaks out between the two countries, its destruction will not stop at their borders. The entire region – and possibly the world – will suffer.

This warning comes at a time when Indian leaders are busy creating a narrative that blames Pakistan for recent acts of violence. In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken a wise step by sending a high-level diplomatic team abroad to explain Pakistan’s position and expose Indian propaganda.

Bilawal will lead this delegation, which includes senior diplomats and ministers. Their task: to make the world understand that Pakistan wants peace, not war.

Pakistan has long been a victim of terrorism. At the same time, India has consistently avoided dialogue and now seems to be weaponising even natural resources like water.

The Indus Waters Treaty, which has held for decades, is now under threat because of India’s aggressive attitude. If water, a lifeline for millions, becomes a tool of war, what hope remains for peace?

India wants to turn conflict into the “new normal”, but such thinking is dangerous. Bilawal reminded the world that both countries have nuclear weapons, and even a small mistake or misunderstanding could lead to disaster. The last time tensions rose this high, the two countries came dangerously close to the brink.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has shown restraint. It did not attack, it defended. It did not shout, it explained. This is the difference the world needs to see. Now more than ever, peace needs a voice. And for that, diplomacy must take the lead, not missiles, not lies. The world must listen before it’s too late. *