The joy of witnessing Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration was quickly overshadowed by the harsh reality: Pakistan once again overlooked Christian representation at a landmark Vatican ceremony. Isn’t this completely irrelevant? We are a broken country, consistently missing key opportunities to demonstrate our commitment to diversity, inclusion, and fair representation of all faiths. It is disturbing that this is happening.

The Pope’s inauguration is far more than a ceremonial welcome; it is a monumental event on the world stage-an opportunity for nations to demonstrate their foreign policy values and their commitment to safeguard the Christian faith within their borders.

This moment also offers a valuable opportunity for the world’s democracies to reflect on the essential role of states and their institutions in fostering unity and collective progress. More importantly, it underscores the global significance of Christian communities-not only in representing their countries on cross-cultural platforms, but also in making meaningful advances in their civil and economic rights.

Pope Leo XIV expressed his hope for the Catholic Church to serve as a “small heaven of unity” amid an era marked by “too much discord and too many wounds.” He made the statement during his inaugural Papal Mass, which was attended by global leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, and Marco Rubio United States Secretary of State.

According to the Vatican some 200,000 people attended the Mass at St. Peter’s Square, which marked the start of the pontificate of the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church. Dignitaries from around the world gathered to witness the historic event marked by solemn rituals and symbolic gestures of unity and faith.

At a time when gestures of inclusion carry immense moral and political weight, Pakistan’s silence spoke volumes, casting a shadow over its commitment to pluralism, tolerance, and the basic dignity of all its citizens.

The Pakistani delegation-comprising Yousaf Raza Gillani, Kheal Das Kohistani, and Ramesh Singh Arora without a Christian representative attended the event and met with Pakistani Cardinal Joseph Coutts, who was already in the Vatican for the Papal Conclave -felt less like a gesture of respect and more like a poorly disguised attempt to patch over the glaring absence of Christian representation in their official delegation. That they did so without a hint of embarrassment only underscores the political tone-deafness at play.

Let me remind you that the absence of Christian representative in the delegation in a Christian event was not just a diplomatic oversight but a deeply symbolic failure, highlighting the systemic marginalization of Christians. At a time when gestures of inclusion carry immense moral and political weight, Pakistan’s silence spoke volumes, casting a shadow over its commitment to pluralism, tolerance, and the basic dignity of all its citizens.

In reality, Pakistan’s decision to send a delegation without any Christian representation not only undermines the Christian community’s rightful place in the nation’s political and social fabric but also sends a troubling message to the world.

It is deeply disheartening-and, sadly, has become a subject of widespread criticism-that Pakistan Govt. appears to intentionally disregard its Christian leaders, both within its political spheres and at one of the most significant global events where spiritual leadership is chosen.

The Pope Inaugural mass is rich in tradition and spiritual significance and served as a reminder of the enduring influence of the papacy in promoting peace, dialogue, and compassion across borders. Yet, in stark contrast to this spirit of unity, Pakistan’s official delegation stood out for its glaring omission-no representative from the Christian leadership was included.

Nevertheless, the representation of religious minorities has been systematically reduced to an endless brawl-not by the public, but by the political elite. For years, power brokers have exploited this issue through selective engagement and token gestures. The core problem lies not in societal acceptance, but in consistent government inaction.

On the other hand, the exclusion of Christian presence from delegation has sparked widespread concern and disappointment among Christian communities in Pakistan, Europe, the UK, and the USA. Social media has been flooded with criticism condemning the government’s decision to exclude a Christian delegate. The blatant oversight has been strongly rejected by Christians, intensifying feelings of frustration and alienation within the community.

It was more embarrassing to learn that the solemn funeral service of Pope Francis was previously attended by Catholic Senator Khalil Tahir Sandhu who stood in dignified presence, representing not only the government but also carrying the collective grief and heartfelt condolences of millions of Catholic Christians across Pakistan. To my mind, Mr Sandhu’s participation served as a powerful gesture of solidarity, reaffirming the deep spiritual and emotional ties Pakistan’s Christian community holds with the global Church. In a moment of profound loss for the Catholic world, Sandhu’s presence underscored the importance of interfaith respect and the shared values of compassion, faith, and humanity that transcend borders and beliefs. Moreover, his attendance was a rare but meaningful acknowledgment of Pakistan’s diverse religious fabric and a quiet yet poignant message of unity during a time of mourning on an international stage.

In my loft, tucked among a vast collection of books, a portrait of Salman Taseer and Shahbaz Bhatti is taped to the wall-a powerful reminder of the cost of demanding equality and justice. It is a quiet protest, a tribute to the truth that equal rights aren’t a privilege-they’re a promise every mother state owes her citizens.

Prime Minister Shehbaz’s decision to send Kheal Das Kohistani and Ramesh Singh Arora to a landmark Vatican ceremony is a masterclass in missing the point-especially with having many Christians MNA’s and a Senator in both houses. Once again, the PM has managed to skip over Christian representation, not just in his cabinet but now on the global stage too. At this rate, he’s less the Prime Minister of Pakistan and more the Prime Minister of Irrelevance. Behind him is a divided country with divided interests.

The writer is based in UK, and has specialization in health informatics from Johns Hopkins University.