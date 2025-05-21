Pakistan Navy: Guardian of the Seas

During the recent Pakistan-India conflict, while India was defeated by Pakistan’s Air Force, the Pakistan Navy also displayed exceptional courage and effectively restrained India. Not only did it foil the plans of an enemy five times larger, but also forced the cowardly Indian Navy to back down, fearing a swift response.

According to reports, during the conflict, an Indian naval fleet equipped with supersonic cruise missiles was stationed about 300 to 400 miles from the Pakistani coast. This fleet was armed with BrahMos missiles capable of striking targets up to 500 miles away-putting Karachi well within its range.However, the strong and strategic presence of the Pakistan Navy discouraged any Indian aggression. The Pakistan Navy is a four-dimensional force that always maintains its dominance and deterrence over the enemy. Its submarine force keeps a close watch on enemy naval movements and is fully capable of responding to any threat promptly.

The Navy operates modern warships equipped with advanced and automated weaponry, guns, and missiles of various ranges. These ships can successfully target air, surface, land, and underwater threats. Additionally, modern aircraft play a crucial role in aerial combat and maritime surveillance, monitoring every enemy movement. The Marine Force, responsible for coastal and ground operations against the enemy, is also a vital part of the Pakistan Navy.Pakistan Navy has two destroyer squadrons. The first consists of large warships armed with advanced, automated, and semi-automated weapons. These include various types of missiles, torpedoes, and depth charges capable of destroying aerial, surface, and underwater targets.

The second squadron comprises fast attack crafts designed for rapid and powerful strikes. These crafts can also penetrate enemy territory and carry out effective operations. The Pakistan Navy plays a vital role in the country’s defense line and commands the naval warfare operations of the armed forces.

It guards Pakistan’s 650-mile-long coastline and is responsible for the defense of the Arabian Sea and key civilian ports.

Since the creation of Pakistan, the Navy has rendered countless services in support of national policies.

The Pakistan Navy was founded by the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. While establishing the Navy, he said these historic words:

“Today is a historic day for Pakistan, especially for those in the Navy.” The Pakistan Navy has now become a formidable defense force and is recognized among the world’s major navies, as our guardians operate far from the coasts-on and beneath the ocean surface-continuing their mission. During the recent conflict, this capability prevented India from daring to attack.

When a submarine descends hundreds of meters below the surface for an operation, it becomes invisible, yet even while hidden, it keeps a close eye on the enemy to ensure the defense of our beloved homeland.

The writer is a freelance columnist