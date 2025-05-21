Wahaj Ali to star opposite Sehar Khan in ‘Jinki Shaadi Unki Shaadi’

Television sensation Wahaj Ali, who rose to massive fame with his role as Murtasim in the hit drama Tere Bin, was last seen in Sunn Mere Dil.

However, the series received mixed reviews, with viewers and critics citing a weak storyline and lackluster performances as reasons it fell short of expectations.

Since Sunn Mere Dil concluded in February, fans have been eagerly awaiting news of Wahaj’s next project – and now, an exciting new drama has officially been confirmed.

Wahaj is set to make a television comeback in 2025 with Jinki Shaadi Unki Shaadi, a new production where he will star opposite Sehar Khan, the rising actress known for her roles in Fairytale and Jafaa.

This marks the first time the two will be seen together on screen, sparking anticipation among fans of both stars.

The drama boasts a strong ensemble cast including Arslan Naseer, Syed Jibran, Nadia Afgan, Romaisa Khan and Sidra Niazi. Written by the renowned Syed Nabeel and directed by acclaimed director Saif Hassan, Jinki Shaadi Unki Shaadi is already generating buzz, despite details such as the premiere date and teaser release still being under wraps.

In addition to this new project, Wahaj Ali is set to collaborate with Mahira Khan on an upcoming venture and fans can also look forward to his much-anticipated reunion with Yumna Zaidi in Tere Bin 2.

With an impressive lineup ahead, Wahaj continues to cement his place as one of the most in-demand actors in Pakistani television.