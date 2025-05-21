Mehar Bano faces criticism over bold dance on Indian song

Pakistani actress and model Mehar Bano has once again become the subject of public scrutiny after uploading a bold dance video to her Instagram.

The video features her dancing on a beach to a popular Indian song by singer Diljit Dosanjh, dressed in a traditional yet revealing chunri and choli outfit.

The video, which quickly went viral across entertainment-focused social media platforms, received a mix of admiration and criticism. While some viewers appreciated her dancing skills and the energy of the performance, many others took issue with her choice of clothing, calling it “too bold” and “unnecessary.” Critics questioned what kind of “compulsion” or motivation led her to appear in such attire for public viewing.

Several social media users even went so far as to comment on her upbringing and personal values, expressing disappointment over what they saw as a misuse of artistic freedom. Others argued that performance and creativity can still be expressed gracefully with modest clothing.

Mehar Bano, known for her daring fashion choices and outspoken nature, has long been compared to controversial Indian influencer Urfi Javed. From bold photoshoots to expressive dance clips, the actress often attracts online criticism, but rarely responds to it.