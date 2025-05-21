Saba Hameed admits being ‘jealous’ of Shehnaz Sheikh

Veteran actor Saba Hameed confessed she is ‘jealous’ of Shehnaz Sheikh as she gushes over the former actor and her comic timing.

In her latest appearance on PTV’s talk show ‘Star & Style’, with Asim Yar Tiwana, an eminent name of Pakistan’s drama industry, with countless memorable performances to her credit, Saba Hameed confessed that if there is someone she is a fan of, it has to be ‘Tanhaiyaan’ star Shehnaz Sheikh.

“If there is an artist that I am a fan of and would want to copy, it has to be Shehnaz Sheikh. She has no match in Pakistan when it comes to situational comedy and its timing,” the ‘Noor Jahan’ star praised. “I’m such a huge fan that I am actually jealous of her.”

When asked from Hameed, who herself garnered acclaim for her performance in PTV’s sitcom ‘Family Front’, about why she doesn’t do comedy scripts anymore, she replied, “I want to do, but unfortunately, such projects are not being made anymore.”

“Comedy is my favourite genre and I would love to do more of it. But it has to be situational and not slapstick or farce,” she maintained.