Hiba and Feroze Khan pair up for upcoming drama

Two of Pakistan’s most beloved television stars, Hiba Bukhari and Feroze Khan, are teaming up for a brand-new romantic drama titled Main Zameen Tu Aasman.

The drama is currently being shot in Karachi and is scheduled to air in August 2025.

Directed by Ahmed Bhatti-known for his work on Ae Dil and Radd-the drama promises an emotional love story written by Abdul Khaliq Khan. The supporting cast includes veteran actor Shahood Alvi, adding gravitas to the ensemble.

The project marks an important milestone for Hiba Bukhari, as it will be her first drama following her pregnancy. She recently shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram story from the set, giving fans a sneak peek into the shoot and tagging her co-stars.

Fans of both actors are buzzing with excitement over the fresh pairing. While many are thrilled to see the duo in a romantic storyline, others have shared mixed reactions. Some viewers expressed loyalty to past onscreen couples. One user commented, “We wanted Feroze Khan with Yumna Zaidi,” while another said, “Hiba looks best opposite Danish Taimoor.”

Nonetheless, the anticipation is high, particularly among those eager to see Feroze Khan in yet another romantic role. “He deserves a happy ending this time,” a fan posted.