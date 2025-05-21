Is Hamza Ali Abbasi still in PTI?

Pakistani showbiz industry model-cum-actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has expressed his opinion about his role in the emerging movement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He made these remarks in a recent podcast of a private channel. Hamza said he was just part of the PTI movement. When I was made the PTI’s cultural secretary, I told Imran Khan to take back this decision as I would not join politics in the future. He said all the political parties should step back from confrontation and accept the reality of each other. Right now, the situation of the country is normal but it can take a turn for the worst if all the stakeholders do not sit and talk with each other.