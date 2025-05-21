Accountant General Office marks ‘Day of Gratitude’

A dignified ceremony was held at the office of the Accountant General Sindh to commemorate the “Day of Gratitude.” While addressing the gathering, Accountant General Sindh, Mehmood Aamir, stated that the Pakistan Armed Forces have shattered the arrogance of the worshippers of power. The enemy took pride in their aircraft, but the Pakistani military crushed their pride and arrogance. Mehmood Aamir expressed that we are proud of our armed forces and the entire Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them. He added that the global media is mocking the false propaganda of the enemy’s military, and India has faced complete diplomatic failure. With the blessings of Almighty Allah, the Pakistani forces have brought the enemy’s pride to dust.

He said the enemy thought they could intimidate us and establish dominance in the region, but they were proven wrong. Referring to India’s confidence in its Rafale jets, he said, “The enemy had faith in their Rafales, while we had trust in Allah.” This victory will be remembered by future generations, as our brave soldiers humiliated India-a moment that will be written in golden letters in history. Mehmood Aamir further said that the personnel of our Navy, Air Force, and Army inflicted a severe defeat on India and shattered its dream of becoming an “Asian Tiger.” While Indian media continued its false propaganda, the role of the Pakistani media was unforgettable. He stated that as long as the world exists, Pakistan will endure. “The way our soldiers made India bite the dust makes the entire nation proud.”

He added that India is currently facing isolation on the global stage and has suffered a historic defeat-a lesson India will never forget. Pakistan’s armed forces, especially the falcons of the Pakistan Air Force, have accomplished a feat that the whole nation is proud of. International analysts have also termed this conflict a military and diplomatic success for Pakistan.

Mehmood Aamir concluded by saying that Pakistan is not only a peaceful nation but also ever-prepared to protect its borders, sovereignty, and dignity.