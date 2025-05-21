Memon condemns arson attack on home minister’s house

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has strongly condemned the incident involving the arson attack on the house of Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, describing it as a heinous conspiracy aimed at disrupting law and order in the province. In a statement issued by Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that such violent actions are unacceptable in any civilized society. He emphasized that Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar is a respected politician and an elected representative of the people, and that the attack on his residence is not only a personal matter but will also be regarded as a direct assault on the Sindh government.

Sharjeel Memon stated that the individuals involved in this unfortunate incident will not be forgiven under any circumstances. He assured that law enforcement agencies will apprehend those responsible at the earliest and ensure they are punished to the fullest extent of the law. He said that the Sindh government is taking this incident very seriously and that a comprehensive investigation is being carried out from all angles to uncover all those involved in the conspiracy. He appealed to the public to remain patient and calm, refrain from heeding rumors, and place their trust in the state institutions.

Sharjeel Inam Memon firmly stated that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands and that all mischievous elements will be dealt with an iron hand. He added that the entire Sindh government and the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party stand firmly with Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar.