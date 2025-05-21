Govt to establish special desk for women farmers in agri dept

The Sindh government has decided to establish a special desk in the Agriculture Department to address the awareness and problems of women farmers. This dedicated desk will be set up to resolve the issues of women farmers and address their needs so that their agricultural problems can be solved.

Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar further stated that the Sindh government has decided to provide farmers with new solar tube wells, crop insurance, and watercourse linings under the Benazir Hari Card.

During his address at a seminar on food security and the key role of women in agriculture held at the Marriott Hotel, he clarified that women would be provided with better information on modern farming techniques, new crops, and ways to achieve higher yields. Women farmers will also receive agricultural advice and information via mobile phones so they can learn more easily.

The Agriculture Minister mentioned that the Sindh government will assist women farmers in purchasing better seeds, fertilizers, machinery, and other essentials to help increase their income. He emphasized the crucial role of women in the agricultural sector. Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar stated that the Sindh government has so far provided 24,000 kitchen garden kits to women farmers. He also revealed that the Sindh government has registered 1.4 million (14 lakh) farmers in the province under the Benazir Hari Card through an online app. Farmers with up to 25 acres of land will receive financial assistance through this card. Under the Benazir Hari Card, farmers will be provided with subsidized new solar tube wells, watercourse linings, and crop insurance.

Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar stressed that the success of women in agriculture is the success of Pakistan’s future, specifically stating that women farmers will also be supported through the Benazir Hari Card program.