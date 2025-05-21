Cases against 11 individuals registered for anti-state propaganda

The National Cyber Crime Agency (Sindh Zone) has registered cases against 11 individuals, including three women, for allegedly engaging in anti-state propaganda and defamatory remarks against national-level figures through social media platforms. According to reports, the accused used web TV channels and other social media platforms to disseminate propaganda. During recent Pakistan-India tensions, content from these accounts included statements deemed hostile to the state. As per the FIRs, one woman and several others have already been arrested. Authorities have also identified around 500 accounts allegedly involved in similar activities, and further action is ongoing.