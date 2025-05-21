Pakistan Customs seizes Rs55.6m worth of smuggled foreign fabrics

In a major anti-smuggling operation, Pakistan Customs, with assistance from an intelligence agency and Pakistan Rangers Sindh, raided several warehouses located in Iqbal Market on M.A. Jinnah Road.

The operation was conducted after receiving credible intelligence about the presence of a large quantity of smuggled foreign sofa cloth and other imported fabrics, according to spokesperson for Pakistan Customs on Wednesday.

As a result of a joint operation, Customs Enforcement Karachi recovered a significant quantity of foreign smuggled goods, including sofa cloth, parachute fabric, woven and non-woven fabrics.