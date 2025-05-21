Above normal rainfall is expected in Punjab, KP and other areas monsoon season

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday said that it had forecast about the ongoing heatwave three months ago. “Above normal rainfall is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and other areas in this monsoon season,” a representative of the NDMA informed the Climate Change Committee of the Senate in a session today. He said each year the country sustains around four billion dollars owing to the climate change. NDMA informed the climate change committee more rainfall is expected than the routine in the monsoon season from June 30 to September 15. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to receive 15 to 30 percent more rainfall, Punjab 50 to 60% more rain while over 70 to 80 percent more rainfall is likely in Baluchistan, which is drastically above the normal rainfall in the region,” NDMA official said.