Punjab mandates ‘Hotel Eye’ registration for guesthouses

The Punjab Home Department has announced that all guest houses across the province must now register their guest data in the newly introduced “Hotel Eye” software, as part of chief minister Punjab initiative to strengthen security measures and prevent illegal activities, ensuring a safer environment for both local and foreign residents.

According to the Punjab Home Department spokesperson here on Wednesday, this decision aims to create a comprehensive record of individuals staying at private guest houses across Punjab. The data, which will include both domestic and foreign guests, will be digitally verified, aiding in the prevention of crimes.

The Punjab Home Department has also introduced an online portal for the registration of all guest houses and residential service providers. The portal, available at [http://hoteleye.punjab.gov.pk](http://hoteleye.punjab.gov.pk), has already begun accepting registrations.

Guest house owners were required to submit their guest information via their login on the portal. A deadline of June 15, 2025, has been set for completing the registration process. Additionally, bookings made through global online booking applications must also be registered. Failure to register will result in action under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Act 2015. Previously, only registered hotels were connected to the “Hotel Eye” software.