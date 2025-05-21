Bitcoin hits record high above $109K as wall street embraces crypto

Bitcoin soared to a new all-time high on Wednesday, climbing 2% to reach $109,481.83 and breaking its previous January record. The digital currency’s surge follows a rebound in investor risk appetite after last month’s sell-off triggered by global trade tensions. Analysts say Bitcoin’s rally is closely tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq’s recovery, which has jumped 30% since early April.

The weakening US dollar has also played a role, pushing investors toward alternative assets like Bitcoin. As traditional currencies lose strength, digital assets become more attractive for long-term storage of value and investment diversification. This macroeconomic shift is drawing both retail and institutional interest back into the crypto space.

A key factor behind the current momentum is the increased participation from traditional financial giants. JPMorgan, once a strong critic of cryptocurrencies, now offers clients access to Bitcoin. CEO Jamie Dimon’s change in stance reflects a broader trend of Wall Street warming up to digital assets as demand grows.

Further validating the crypto industry, Coinbase was recently added to the prestigious S&P 500 index. This move signals mainstream recognition of the cryptocurrency sector and boosts investor confidence in major crypto platforms. It marks a significant milestone for the industry’s legitimacy in traditional finance.

Despite the bullish run, some caution remains. On Monday, Coinbase disclosed a data breach that is now under investigation by the US Department of Justice. While it hasn’t dampened market enthusiasm, the incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing security challenges within the digital asset space.

Overall, Bitcoin’s record-setting rally highlights the growing fusion between traditional finance and cryptocurrency. With more institutional players joining in, the digital asset market appears to be entering a new era of broader acceptance and maturity.