Top 10 high-paying government jobs in Dubai expats can apply for now

Dubai is offering exciting government job opportunities for skilled expatriates, with monthly salaries reaching up to Dh30,000. These roles span sectors like healthcare, IT, education, urban planning, and social services, making them attractive for professionals seeking stability, long-term growth, and excellent benefits.

According to the latest data from S&P Global’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), hiring activity in the UAE surged in April, marking the strongest job growth in nearly a year. The rise is mainly driven by increasing workloads in industrial and construction sectors, signaling a promising job market recovery after a slow period from late 2023 to early 2024.

Although many expatriates work in the private sector, there is growing interest in government roles due to their stability and comprehensive benefits. While UAE nationals are given hiring priority, several government departments open roles for qualified foreign professionals across key sectors.

Dubai’s public sector jobs are regularly posted by both federal and local government institutions. Federal positions often come with performance-based bonuses, making them even more appealing. These job openings are accessible through the official Dubai Government careers portal, dubaicareers.ae.

To apply, jobseekers must create a profile on the portal. The process is simple: register using an email address, upload essential documents like a resume, Emirates ID, passport, and educational certificates, and then browse available listings. Many of these positions are open to all nationalities.

As the UAE’s economy shows steady growth, experts remain optimistic about continued expansion through mid-2025. For expatriates aiming to secure a stable and rewarding career in Dubai’s public sector, now is an ideal time to explore these high-paying opportunities.