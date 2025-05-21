Palestine shocks Pakistan in thrilling 5-4 win to claim West Asia baseball title

In a dramatic finale to the West Asia Baseball Championship, Palestine stunned defending champions Pakistan with a thrilling 5-4 victory in extra innings on Wednesday in Karaj, Iran. The nail-biting final went beyond the regular nine innings, as both teams were locked at 4-4. Palestine scored the winning run in the tenth inning to capture their first-ever regional baseball title.

Palestine started strong, putting up one run in the first inning and adding three more in the third to take a commanding 4-0 lead. Pakistan, however, kept their hopes alive by scoring in the fourth and fifth innings, cutting the deficit to 4-2. The defending champions looked to be gaining momentum as they fought back hard.

In the bottom of the fifth, Palestine extended their lead with another run, but Pakistan responded late with a strong push. The Green Shirts scored twice in the ninth inning, tying the score and forcing the match into extra innings, igniting hopes of a comeback. However, Pakistan couldn’t carry their momentum into the tenth inning.

Palestine, showing nerves of steel, capitalised in their turn at bat in the tenth. They scored the decisive run, holding off Pakistan to complete a memorable victory. This remarkable performance marks a major milestone for Palestinian baseball and adds a new name to the championship’s list of winners.

Earlier, hosts Iran secured third place with a victory over India in the bronze medal match. Iran bounced back after a group-stage loss to Pakistan to end the tournament on a high note. India, despite reaching the semifinals, couldn’t overcome the home side.

Pakistan had enjoyed an impressive run until the final. They topped Group B with a win over Bangladesh (10-6), a dominant 14-0 shutout against Iran, and crushed arch-rivals India 14-1 in the semifinals. However, they fell just short in the title clash, as Palestine’s determination and timely hitting sealed the upset.