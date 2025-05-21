Trump challenges Ramaphosa over land and crime in tense white house meeting

In a dramatic Oval Office exchange on May 21, U.S. President Donald Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with claims of violence and land seizures targeting white South Africans. The meeting, initially set to focus on trade and critical minerals, quickly turned tense as Trump presented videos and articles that he said proved white farmers were being attacked and killed in South Africa.

Trump displayed printouts and played a video showing white crosses, which he claimed marked the graves of white victims. He interrupted Ramaphosa’s response about general crime levels, saying, “The farmers are not Black.” Trump also accused opposition leaders, including Julius Malema, of inciting violence and suggested they should be arrested. These claims, however, have been widely dismissed as unfounded.

South Africa has strongly denied allegations of racially targeted killings. Officials pointed out that the country’s high crime rates affect mainly Black South Africans. Ramaphosa remained calm and composed during the confrontation, reiterating that his government is open to dialogue but stressed that the majority of crime victims are Black. He added that any land reform would follow legal processes and could be contested in court.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of Trump’s growing criticism of South Africa’s land reform law and its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. In recent months, Trump has cut aid, expelled South Africa’s ambassador, and offered refuge to Afrikaners, actions Pretoria calls racially biased and baseless.

Despite the heated exchange, Ramaphosa aimed to steer the conversation back to trade. South Africa is facing potential 30% tariffs under Trump’s “Liberation Day” economic policy. Business tycoon Johann Rupert supported Ramaphosa by noting that crime impacts all citizens. He also urged more tech support, saying Elon Musk’s Starlink system should be used in South African police stations to help fight crime.

This high-stakes meeting reflected deep diplomatic tensions but also highlighted the importance of continued dialogue, especially as the U.S. remains South Africa’s second-largest trade partner after China.