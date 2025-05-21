Gold prices surge again across Pakistan, hit record levels

Gold prices in Pakistan soared once again on Tuesday, with rates increasing by thousands of rupees nationwide. The price hike follows a global trend of rising gold rates, pushing local markets to new highs.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold rose by Rs6,600 per tola, reaching Rs349,400. This marks another steep climb in precious metal prices within the country.

Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold jumped by Rs5,659, now selling at Rs299,554. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold climbed by Rs5,188 per 10 grams, with the new rate hitting Rs274,601.

Silver also saw an increase. The price of one tola of silver rose by Rs56, bringing it to Rs3,466. The 10-gram rate for silver rose by Rs48, now standing at Rs2,971.

On the international front, gold prices surged by \$66 per ounce, reaching \$3,310. The rise in global prices is being attributed to ongoing economic uncertainties and increased demand for safe-haven assets.

This significant hike is expected to impact local buyers, particularly ahead of wedding season, as traders anticipate continued volatility in both local and international markets.