Govt launches climate-based subsidy tracking in federal budget reforms

ISLAMABAD: In a major step toward climate accountability, the Finance Division has introduced Form-III C to track and classify subsidies based on their environmental impact. The new form will be used in the upcoming 2025–26 federal budget as part of Pakistan’s climate-focused fiscal reforms.

Previously, the government had started tagging budget allocations by climate relevance — including adaptation, mitigation, and transition — for civil and development sectors. Now, this tagging system has been expanded to include subsidies, a large and often opaque part of public spending.

Subsidies, which help reduce costs for consumers and producers, will now be categorized according to their contribution to climate goals. Principal Accounting Officers must fill out and submit Form-III C by May 30, 2025, using guidance from the Finance Division to ensure accuracy.

The form requires departments to provide details like sector type, cost centers, and the nature of the subsidy. These will be tagged as climate adaptation — such as support for crop insurance or resilient infrastructure — or climate mitigation, like subsidies for clean energy and electric vehicles.

To improve transparency, each subsidy will be placed in one of five categories: directly favourable, indirectly favourable, neutral, mixed, or potentially unfavourable in terms of climate impact. For example, support for fossil fuels would fall into the “unfavourable” category, while clean transport projects are deemed “favourable.”

This new classification system aligns with Pakistan’s commitments under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility. It also aims to improve how climate-linked public spending is tracked, helping policymakers direct funds where they can make the most impact.