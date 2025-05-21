Crescent star eyes Rs400 million property deal in Karachi’s DHA

KARACHI: Crescent Star Insurance Limited (CSIL) has announced it is in talks to acquire a property worth Rs400 million in Phase 8 of DHA Karachi, according to a notice filed with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday. The company is currently conducting due diligence and negotiating terms for the potential deal.

The property, valued at approximately USD 1.42 million, is being considered as part of CSIL’s strategy to grow its asset base. The company believes the acquisition will create long-term value and strengthen its investment portfolio.

However, the deal is still in progress and depends on the final approval from CSIL’s Board of Directors. The company emphasized that the decision aligns with its broader goals of financial growth and asset diversification.

Founded in 1957, Crescent Star Insurance Limited operates as a public non-life insurance company, offering various general insurance services across Pakistan. It has a long-standing presence in the financial sector and continues to seek investment opportunities to enhance its market position.

Despite the positive announcement, CSIL’s stock showed mixed reactions on Wednesday. The share price initially rose from Rs3.35 to Rs3.58 but fell sharply afterward, closing the day at Rs3.14 — a decline of Rs0.12 or 3.68%.

Market analysts suggest that investors may have reacted cautiously to the property deal due to its early-stage status and pending approvals. Still, if finalized, the acquisition could offer a significant boost to CSIL’s financial standing in the long term.