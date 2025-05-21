War will continue until Gaza is disarmed and under Israeli control: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the war in Gaza will continue until the entire territory is under Israeli control. Speaking at a press conference, Netanyahu said Israel is willing to end the war only if specific “security conditions” ensuring Israel’s safety are met.

Netanyahu stated that these conditions include the full release of Israeli hostages, the surrender of Hamas, its leadership leaving Gaza, and the complete demilitarization of the area. He also mentioned that people wishing to leave Gaza would be allowed to do so.

He emphasized that defeating Hamas remains a “clear and legitimate” goal. “We are determined to see this through to the end. Our mission is not yet complete,” he said, adding that Israel has a detailed and structured plan in place.

Netanyahu also claimed that Israel may have eliminated Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar. He criticized those demanding an end to the war, saying such calls support the continuation of Hamas rule in Gaza.

Regarding Iran, Netanyahu asserted it remains a major threat to Israel. Although Israel has targeted parts of Iran’s air defense systems, he said Tehran still poses serious danger. He confirmed ongoing efforts with the United States to form an agreement preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, while also asserting Israel’s right to independently defend itself.

Netanyahu announced that Gaza would ultimately come under full Israeli security control. However, he expressed readiness for a temporary ceasefire and a hostage exchange deal. He also proposed a three-point humanitarian aid plan for Gaza, which includes the distribution of essential supplies through U.S. companies, protected aid centers under Israeli military supervision, and the creation of a civilian protection zone after gaining full control.

This statement comes amid growing international pressure on Israel to halt military operations in Gaza and address the worsening humanitarian crisis.