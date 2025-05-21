74 years of brotherhood: Zardari hails Pakistan-China partnership

President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated both nations on completing 74 years of diplomatic relations. He issued a formal statement to mark the occasion on Wednesday. Zardari praised the deep and long-standing friendship between Pakistan and China. He said these ties form the “cornerstone” of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The president reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to its strategic partnership with China. He said both countries share a vision of peace, development, and cooperation. Zardari also expressed full support for the “One China” policy. He stressed that Pakistan highly values its neighbor’s trust and respect over the decades.

Zardari acknowledged China’s strong role in Pakistan’s growth. He mentioned how China has helped Pakistan during difficult times. The president highlighted China’s support in economic, social, and defence sectors. He especially praised the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a major achievement.

He said CPEC has improved Pakistan’s infrastructure, energy supply, and regional connectivity. According to Zardari, this project is vital for Pakistan’s future. He added that both nations are united in their desire for regional peace and prosperity. Their shared goals make the relationship even stronger.

Looking ahead, Zardari said Pakistan plans to deepen cooperation with China. He listed areas like trade, defence, education, and technology. He also extended best wishes to China’s leadership and people. The president ended his message with hope for even closer ties in the years to come.