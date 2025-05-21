150 Israeli troops aided India before war, says Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has revealed that Israel provided major support to India during the recent war. He said 150 trained Israeli personnel reached India before the conflict started. According to him, India used Israeli weapons in Srinagar and other areas. This marks a serious development in the region’s military cooperation.

While speaking to senior journalists, the Prime Minister shared many key points. He said the decision to make the Army Chief a Field Marshal was his own. However, he always consults former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif before making important decisions. His remarks gave insight into how top-level decisions are made in Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that war is never a lasting solution. He added that one side may win, but another side always suffers. Therefore, lasting peace is the only way to ensure a secure future. He stressed the need for dialogue over conflict. Peace talks, according to him, are the better path forward.

He said future talks between Pakistan and India will include four main issues. These are Kashmir, water, trade, and terrorism. However, India refuses to include any third party in these talks. Still, the Prime Minister believes that choosing a neutral country for talks could help move the process forward.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the importance of regional peace. He also exposed the foreign support India received during the war. His comments bring attention to the growing role of international players in South Asian conflicts. He called for honest talks and serious efforts to solve long-standing issues between the two nations.