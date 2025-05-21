Israel preparing potential strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, say U.S. officials

U.S. intelligence suggests that Israel is preparing for a possible military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, according to American officials cited by CNN and Al Arabiya.

While no final decision appears to have been made by Israeli leadership, the intelligence reveals a serious consideration of unilateral action. An Israeli source told CNN that Israel will not accept a “flawed deal” with Tehran and is preparing to act alone if necessary.

This development comes at a critical time when U.S. President Donald Trump is pursuing renewed nuclear negotiations with Iran. If Israel proceeds, officials warn, it would directly undermine U.S. diplomacy and risk triggering a large-scale conflict in the Middle East.

U.S. officials also noted internal debate within Washington over how likely Israel is to carry out such a high-stakes operation. Much depends on how Israel views the trajectory and credibility of American-led talks with Iran.

On the other side, Iranian sources confirmed that Tehran lacks a solid backup plan if negotiations fail. Some suggest Iran may turn to China or Russia for support, though ongoing tensions between those countries and the West complicate such options. Iran says it will avoid escalation but remains prepared to defend itself while strengthening alliances with global powers like Russia and China.