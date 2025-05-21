Biology practical exam blunder in Lahore exposes board negligence

A major oversight by Lahore Board officials disrupted the Matric Biology practical exam at Lab No. 312, where students were left without the official question paper. The blunder has sparked concerns over exam management and fairness.

According to reports, the distribution inspector failed to provide the required practical paper at the exam center. This forced the examiner to take unusual steps to conduct the test. In a last-minute attempt to save the exam, the practical examiner obtained a photocopy of the paper from another center.

Students were asked to complete their practicals using the copied version, raising serious questions about standardization and transparency. Parents and students expressed frustration, saying such incidents damage the credibility of the examination process.

Meanwhile, the Controller of Examinations at the Lahore Board has taken notice of the issue. An official inquiry has been launched to determine how the paper was not delivered and who was responsible for the mishap.

This incident adds to growing concerns about the efficiency of examination boards during critical phases of students’ academic careers. Students, teachers, and parents are demanding strict action and better oversight to avoid such lapses in the future.

Authorities have assured that disciplinary action will be taken based on the inquiry’s findings. They also promised measures to improve coordination and prevent similar problems in upcoming practical exams.