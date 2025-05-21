UAE launches ‘arabic falcon’ – A powerful new AI model for the arab world

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has launched ‘Arabic Falcon’, an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model focused on the Arabic language. Developed by Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), the model aims to capture the full linguistic diversity of the Arab world using a high-quality, native Arabic dataset, not based on translation.

ATRC claims that Arabic Falcon performs as well as models ten times its size, making it both efficient and powerful. The model is part of the UAE’s broader ambition to become a global leader in AI, as the oil-rich nation continues to invest billions in emerging technologies.

During a recent visit to the UAE, former US President Donald Trump highlighted the country’s progress in AI. He stated that the AI partnership between the UAE and US companies will help the Gulf state gain access to cutting-edge AI semiconductors, which is seen as a significant strategic gain.

In addition, ATRC has also unveiled ‘Falcon H1’, another AI system that reportedly outperforms models from giants like Meta and Alibaba. Falcon H1 reduces the need for high computing power and technical complexity, making AI development more accessible across industries.

The race for AI dominance in the Gulf region is intensifying. Saudi Arabia is also expanding its AI ambitions and recently launched a company to manage AI technology and infrastructure. Both nations are aiming to create one of the world’s strongest Arabic-language AI ecosystems, as they position themselves as tech hubs beyond the West.