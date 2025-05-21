Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian flights, Indian airlines face ₹8 billion loss

Pakistan has decided to extend its airspace ban for Indian flights by another month, escalating aviation troubles for Indian carriers. Sources say the formal announcement is expected within the next 24 hours, followed by a new Notice to Airmen (Notam). Under global aviation rules, such restrictions must be reviewed and reissued every month.

The airspace closure began after India’s actions following the April Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where 26 tourists were killed. In response, Pakistan blocked Indian overflights after a National Security Committee meeting. The restrictions apply to all commercial and military aircraft flying through Pakistani airspace.

The extended closure has caused major disruption to India’s aviation industry. Airlines have suffered over ₹8 billion in losses, including ₹5 billion in extra fuel costs and ₹3 billion from forced stopovers. Flights from cities like Delhi, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad are now taking longer western routes, increasing travel time by two to four hours per flight.

Aircraft like Boeing 777s and Airbus A320s are using thousands of extra kilograms of fuel daily. With jet fuel priced at $0.82 per kilogram, Indian carriers are spending nearly $557,000 more each day on fuel alone. This added burden is making flight operations costlier and less efficient.

Crew duty time limits have also become a challenge, forcing airlines to change crews at transit points. These stopovers bring extra expenses such as landing fees, refueling, and airport handling charges. Experts warn that the financial strain could worsen if the airspace ban continues without government support.

So far, Air India is reportedly the most affected and has requested financial help. Other carriers like IndiGo, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet are also struggling to maintain schedules. If the ban is not lifted soon, Indian airlines may be forced to reduce routes or flights to manage costs and maintain operations.