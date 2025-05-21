Donald Trump Jr hints at presidential run: ‘That calling is there’

Donald Trump Jr has sparked fresh speculation about a possible political future, saying he may one day run for the US presidency. While speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha on Wednesday, the eldest son of President Donald Trump shared his thoughts about stepping into the political spotlight. When asked directly if he would follow in his father’s footsteps, Donald Jr responded, “So the answer is I don’t know, maybe one day. You know, that calling is there.”

The 47-year-old Trump, who currently serves as executive vice president of the Trump Organisation, said he would remain a strong supporter of conservative values and Republican ideals. “I’ll always be very active in terms of being a vocal proponent of these things. I think my father has truly changed the Republican Party,” he added during the panel discussion. His comments received a mix of polite applause and laughter from the audience.

Despite the seriousness of the question, Donald Jr kept the mood light by joking with the crowd. His initial response, “Here we go. Well… oh boy,” drew smiles, and he later laughed, “It’s an honour to be asked and an honour to see that some people are okay with it.” He even teased that the applause came from “the couple of people we know,” sharing the stage with Omeed Malik, founder of 1789 Capital.

Although Donald Jr has never held public office, he played a major role in his father’s 2016 and 2020 election campaigns. He traveled across the country, delivering speeches and energizing supporters with his outspoken style. Many see him as a natural political figure, given his name recognition and long-standing involvement in Republican circles.

Looking ahead, Donald Trump Jr did not confirm any immediate plans to run. However, his comments suggest that he is open to the idea and could consider a presidential bid in the future. With the Trump name still holding weight in US politics, such a move could reshape the Republican landscape once again.