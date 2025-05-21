Global warming melts chocolate supply chain: EU faces major cocoa crisis

A new report has raised alarms over the growing threat climate change poses to the global chocolate industry, with the European Union particularly at risk due to its heavy reliance on vulnerable cocoa-producing countries. According to UK consultancy Foresight Transitions, the EU imports nearly 97% of its cocoa from nations poorly prepared for climate change and 77% from areas suffering biodiversity loss.

The report, commissioned by the European Climate Foundation, analyzed trade data alongside environmental readiness scores and found that cocoa is the most exposed of six key food commodities, including coffee, soy, rice, wheat, and maize. It warns that cocoa farming, mostly in West Africa, is under pressure from rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and ecosystem decline.

“This isn’t just a long-term concern — the impact is already visible in prices, availability, and farmer livelihoods,” said Camilla Hyslop, the report’s lead author. She urged chocolate companies to invest in climate adaptation and biodiversity as a core risk management strategy, not just as a sustainability pledge.

In addition to cocoa, the report highlighted that 90% of the EU’s maize imports and a large portion of wheat come from countries with medium to low environmental resilience. This challenges the EU’s perception of food security, exposing its dependency on fragile agricultural systems abroad.

Coffee is also under threat. Uganda, which supplied 10% of the EU’s coffee in 2024, is grappling with unpredictable weather patterns. “Our coffee bushes are suffering due to prolonged dry spells and sudden rains,” said Joseph Nkandu, a Ugandan coffee farmer advocate, who called for more access to climate finance.

Experts like Oxford University’s Marco Springmann stress the need for a deeper food system overhaul. “It’s not enough to protect current supply chains,” he said. “We must reduce dependence on crops like soy and rethink how we build long-term food resilience.”