Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed’s song ‘Tainu Moj Karawan’ goes viral ahead of ‘Love Guru’ release

The latest romantic track “Tainu Moj Karawan” from Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed’s upcoming film Love Guru has taken social media by storm. Released on YouTube on May 20, the song instantly went viral, with fans praising the duo’s electrifying chemistry and dance moves.

Shot on boats in a scenic seaside setting, the song features Mahira and Humayun dancing in dazzling style, surrounded by energetic backup dancers. Fans especially admired Mahira Khan’s killer expressions and graceful moves, while also appreciating Humayun Saeed’s impressive dance performance.

The song has received thousands of views within hours of release and continues to trend across YouTube and other platforms. Users on social media are sharing clips and expressing excitement for the film’s release, calling the track a “perfect blend of music, dance, and visuals.”

Tainu Moj Karawan is sung by legendary folk singer Arif Lohar, Pakistani-Canadian artist Roach Killa, and singer Fiza Ali. Originally performed at a live concert by Lohar and Roach Killa, the song gained huge popularity after its video release in December 2023. Now, the hit track has been reimagined and included in Love Guru.

The song has already crossed millions of views on YouTube and continues to gain popularity not just in Pakistan, but also in India and other international markets. With Mahira and Humayun’s star power and a catchy tune, the track has become a major promotional asset for the film.

Love Guru is set to hit cinemas on Eid ul Azha next month. Both lead actors are currently busy with international promotions of the film, building excitement among fans worldwide for its release.