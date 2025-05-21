PMDC lowers medical college entry criteria to fill vacant seats

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has lowered the minimum eligibility criteria for admissions to private medical and dental colleges across the country. Candidates securing 50% marks in MDCAT can now apply for MBBS programs, while those with 45% can be admitted to BDS programs.

This decision comes in response to a large number of unfilled seats in various private institutions. According to PMDC officials, the relaxation is a one-time concession granted for the 2024–25 academic session to prevent the wastage of available seats and ensure deserving students are not left out.

Previously, students needed at least 55% marks for MBBS and 50% for BDS in the MDCAT test. PMDC Registrar Dr. Shaista Faisal confirmed that this threshold was revised after colleges reported many seats remained vacant due to high merit requirements.

However, the move has drawn criticism from education experts. Faculty members warned that lowering standards could impact the quality of medical education and public health. One professor noted that even nursing colleges require higher marks than what is now being accepted for future doctors.

Experts suggested alternative solutions, such as reducing tuition fees or introducing student loan programs, to make medical education more accessible without compromising standards. Some also raised concerns that low-scoring students could endanger patient safety in the future.

The decision is not intended to serve as a precedent for future admissions and is only applicable to this academic cycle, according to official PMDC documents.