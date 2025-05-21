Deadly attack on Bannu checkpost: Two brave police officers martyred

In a tragic incident in Bannu, two police officers embraced martyrdom while another was injured during a brutal terrorist attack on a police checkpost in the New Sabzi Mandi area. The attack took place early Wednesday, shocking the local community and raising fresh concerns about rising militancy in the region.

According to police officials, the attackers first detonated explosives at the main gate of the checkpost. The blast was powerful enough to destroy the entrance and collapse a nearby electricity transformer, cutting off power to the surrounding area. Following the explosion, the assailants stormed the post and opened fire on the officers inside.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the cowardly attack and paid tribute to the martyred officers. He offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured policeman. Naqvi also reassured the public that the government stands firmly with the police force.

Moreover, the interior minister praised the courage and sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in the ongoing war against terrorism. He stated that KP Police have always stood at the front lines and made immense sacrifices to protect the nation from threats.

This attack comes shortly after a separate tragic incident in Khuzdar, where a school bus was targeted, killing three children and two teachers. These back-to-back acts of terror have sparked outrage across the country and strengthened the resolve of security forces to eliminate terrorism from Pakistan.

As investigations continue, security has been heightened across Bannu and nearby areas. Authorities have vowed that those responsible will be brought to justice, and that the sacrifice of the fallen heroes will not be forgotten.