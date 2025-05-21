PTI congratulates field marshal Asim Munir on historic promotion

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has congratulated General Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal, the country’s highest military rank.

In a statement, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan called the federal cabinet’s decision “a positive step” for Pakistan. He said General Munir showed strong leadership during recent tensions with India. His handling of the conflict was firm, responsible, and in line with national interests, he added.

Gohar Ali praised the Pakistan Army’s response as “strategic and timely.” He said that the military acted with discipline and sent a clear message to India. He also emphasized that Pakistan’s defense is in capable hands under General Munir’s command.

The statement also highlighted that this promotion boosts morale within the armed forces. PTI leaders said that the recognition of General Munir’s efforts is well-deserved. They noted that such decisions also reflect civilian-military unity in tough times.

It is worth noting that the federal cabinet approved the elevation just a day earlier. General Munir becomes the first officer in many years to receive the title of Field Marshal, marking a historic moment in Pakistan’s military history.